FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress( ADC) House of Representatives candidate in the 2023 general election has resigned his membership from the party.

Nwosu ran for Ikwuano / Umuahia Federal Constituency in Abia state.

Obinna Nwosu resigns from ADC Photo Credit: Obinna Nwosu

Source: Facebook

He announced his resignation in a statement sent to Legit. ng on Wednesday, November 29.

In the letter addressed to the ADC national chairman, national secretary, Abia state chairman and LG party chairman (Umuahia North), Nwosu thanked the party for the opportunity to run under the ADC platform in the last general election.

He assured his supporters and followers that he is still committed to the ethos of building a better society

Nwosu, who was the youngest House of Reps candidate from Abia State, also shared his resignation via his various social media platforms.

"I wish to inform you of my resignation as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

I want to thank the party for giving me an opportunity to fly its flag during the 2023 House of Representatives election, a journey with which I gained immeasurable experience. Be rest assured that I remain committed to the ethos of building a better society."

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Nwosu said he would take his time to decide which political party to join. He added that he will announce his next political move at the right time.

"I resigned officially on the 29th of November, 2023. On which party I will be moving to, I am not in a hurry to jump to another party. I will take my time to meditate and consult and at the right time, I will announce what my next political move would be."

On the reason behind his resignation, Nwosu said:

"After the experience from the last election, my constituents urged me to thank the party for the opportunity and turn a new chapter and I listened"

ADC's Nwosu shares experience contesting against “big parties”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nwosu opened up on his experience contesting against the “big parties” in the 2023 elections.

He said contesting against the “big parties” is a daunting task as you will have to set up your structures in polling units, wards, and villages, which is capital intensive.

The politician said he joined the race for the House of Representatives because he wanted to simplify the lives of his constituents.

