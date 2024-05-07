The National Legal Adviser of the All Progressive Congress, Abdulkarim Kana has stated that it is practically impossible for agitators to suspend the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

Kana noted that it is only the National Working Committee that has the constitutional right to remove the chairman

He claimed the faction who have been relentless in their calling for the suspension of Ganduje are not members of the party

A top official of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdulkarim Kana, who is the National Legal Adviser of the party, has brandished those scheming to unseat the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, as mere individuals who lack the means to execute their whims.

Kana established that only the party's National Working Committee is constitutionally allowed to suspend the chairman pending the resolution of an inquiry panel.

Kana, talking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, May 6, frantically clarified that before any temporary removal pronouncement can ever be made, all procedures, as laid down by the party's binding constitution, must have been thoroughly followed.

He said that after an investigation was made into the suspension verdict spelled out by the chairman's ward, it had been revealed that the people behind it were not members of the party's executives in the ward.

Kana explained that the realisation was the reason the state working committee quickly overturned the suspension and subjected the ward excos to a disciplinary procedure.

Legal response from Ganduje

A Federal High Court in Kano issued an ex parte ruling to stop the implementation of the suspension temporarily.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A Kano State High Court judge who earlier upheld Ganduje’s suspension also vacated the order suspending the ex-Kano governor as the National Chairman of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng