Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a member of the house of representatives, loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been suspended by the PDP

The federal lawmaker was accused of creating factions, involvement in unauthorized publicity of disputes and creating a parallel PDP organ at the Ward level

Abiante's suspension was announced after a meeting of the leaders and stakeholders of the PDP Ngor town

Rivers state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the lawmaker representing Andoni/Opobo Federal Constituency, Rivers state in the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante.

The suspension was carried out by executives of Ward 1 in Ngor, Andoni local government area of Rivers state.

PDP accuses Abiante of breaching section 58, sub-section 1j of the party’s constitution. Photo credit:@RepAbianteD

Abiante is said to be one of the federal lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

As reported by The Punch, the PDP CTC Ward Chairman in Andoni LGA, Dike Bara, the CTC Ward Secretary, Dokubo Jackson, and 12 other executives signed the resolution.

While the leaders and stakeholders of the party in the Ward unanimously adopted the resolution.

The resolution was read to newsmen after a meeting of the leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in Ngor town on Monday evening, April 29.

Why PDP suspended Rivers Rep member

Bara accused Abiante of creating factions, involvement in unauthorized publicity of disputes and creating a parallel Party organ at the Ward level, among others.

The federal lawmaker was also accused of breaching section 58, sub-section 1j of the PDP’s constitution, The Nation reports.

“That Hon. Awaji-inomek Abiante should be and is hereby suspended from the party for not only promoting factions at the ward level but also belonging to a group under the guise of the party: not being a group provided for in the party’s constitution. Which action is in breach of Sec. 58(l)(j) of the party’s constitution."

