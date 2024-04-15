Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has urged President Bola Tinubu not to hesitate to sack ministers and other appointees who could not deliver on the assignment given to them.

The former governor made the comment while calling on the president to investigate the possibility of amending some unresult-oriented policies.

El-Rufai mentioned ministers Tinubu should sack Photo Credit: Muhammed Bello El-Rufai

El-Rufai sent his message to the president while speaking with journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Monday, April 15.

His comment reads in part:

“You appointed a person into a position, and he is not working according to the expectations. You should have the humility to tell him that I need a better person, go and do something else.”

El-Rufai then called on Nigerians to pray for President Tinubu to succeed in his quest to improve the country's fortunes.

Earlier, the former governor disclosed that Tinubu's administration had returned the fuel subsidy payment.

He stated that many Nigerians were unaware of the return of the fuel subsidy and that the government was paying higher than before.

He noted that several measures put in place by Tinubu's government to reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy have proven ineffective, which was why the federal government had to reverse the policy.

Recall that President Tinubu announced that "subsidy is gone", stating that the subsidy payment cannot be justified.

El-Rufai vs Sani: APC suspends women leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kaduna state chapter of the APC suspended its women leader, Maryam Suleiman, over alleged defamation of Sani's character.

The suspension of the women leader followed her criticism of Sani's remark about his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Sani had claimed his administration inherited a huge debt from El-Rufai.

