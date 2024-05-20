A chieftain of the PDP, Daniel Bwala has taken a swipe at Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election

Amid the speculation of a possible merger between the LP and the PDP, Bwala stated that 2039 is the actual year Peter Obi may have a chance to contest and emerge as Nigeria's president

Interestingly, Bwala shared details of the region power would rotate to after Tinubu completes his two terms in office

Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 elections, will emerge president at age 79 or above.

Bwala, a former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's 2023 presidential election campaign, claimed that Obi's only chance to emerge as president is in 2039 after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has completed his two terms in office.

The PDP chieftain made this disclosure in a post shared on his X page on Monday, May 20.

Bwala tweeted:

"@PeterObi only stands the chance to be Nigerias president from 2039 when he will clock 79, or above 79 years.”

"The reason is @officialABAT will finish his two terms, then power would come to the north for another 8 years, before it goes to the south. The e-rodents who keep shouting “we are the youth” by then would be saying “we are the elders.”

Bwala made this statement a few days after Peter Obi linked up with Atiku Abubakar, PDP bigwigs and other top northern politicians, fuelling speculations for a possible alliance to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

"Obi is the political deceiver-in-chief", Bwala

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barrister Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku campaign in the 2023 election, described Obi as "the political deceiver-in-chief".

Bwala, an open supporter of President Tinubu and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commented on Obi's visit to Atiku.

His comments prompted counteractions from some netizens.

