President Bola Tinubu's intervention to douse the political tension in Rivers state between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, appeared to be collapsing.

This was because two commissions reportedly belonging to the former governor's camp resigned from Fubara's cabinet on Wednesday, April 24.

Tinubu's intervention failing as Rivers crisis grows

Legit.ng sighted the resignation letter of the state's attorney general and commissioner for justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, earlier in the day, but barely less than an hour later, his finance counterpart, Isaac Kamalu, tendered his resignation.

Adangor and Kamalu were on Tuesday, April 23, transferred from their ministries to the ministry of special duties (governor's office) and the ministry of employment generation and economic empowerment.

The two commissioners are loyalists of the immediate past governor Wike. A few months ago, they resigned from their positions but were reabsorbed into the cabinet by Governor Fubara following President Tinubu's intervention in the crisis.

Wike, Fubara sign peace pact

Wike and Fubara reportedly signed a peace package with President Tinubu, and both camps were given conditions. One key condition was to reappoint the pro-Wike commissioners who had earlier resigned from their positions.

However, the peace package signed with President Tinubu might have collapsed with the resignations of Adangor and Kamalu from Fubara's cabinet. The two have rejected the ministries they were posted to and said they're no longer interested in working for the Rivers state governor.

