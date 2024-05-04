A military man has shared his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result from 2011 on social media

The army personnel released his score as he shared his thoughts on the mass failure recorded in the 2024 JAMB examination

Commenting on his UTME, the military man narrated how he finished up before 40 minutes despite not having time to prepare for the exam

A man in the Nigerian Army, Kolawole Oludare Stephen, has released his 2011 UTME result on social media while reacting to the poor performance recorded in the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

JAMB had said only 0.5% of the 2024 candidates scored 300 and above, with 76% scoring 199 and below.

The military man said there was no time to read. The image of the military man on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Florian Plaucheur, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

Kolawole's 2011 UTME experience

In a Facebook post, the military man said he had barely been in the service for three years when he was nudged to return to school, which led him to sit for the JAMB exam in 2011.

Kolawole stated that there was no time to read, but nevertheless, he squeezed out little time to prepare for the exam.

"...There was basically no time to read, you'd always see me with a piece of paper whenever I'm not on sentry. Like an Ondo-born medieval native doctor, I was always chanting stuffs to myself just to retain information."

On the day of the exam, Kolawole said he came up with a lie to be excused as he was on duty that day and didn't spend up to 40 minutes on the exam. In his words:

"Going to write exam" doesn't sound convincing, so I had to give a more reasonable excuse to leave my post. I met with my guard Commander and told him to permit me to go use the ATM, buy foodstuffs and take them home, Baba sha granted me one hour.

"I took many factors into consideration. The time to get to the exam center and back was fixed for 30 minutes. I gave myself 40 minutes to write my exams.

"Exam had already commenced when I arrived. I quickly scanned through the questions. I dedicated 5 minutes to read through instructions and questions. I finished up before 40 minutes, submitted and left the hall..."

Kolawole wades into 2024 UTME poor performance

The military man shared a copy of his Evan Enwerem University post-UTME result which showed he scored 224 in the 2011 UTME.

He also had 276 in the post-UTME. Sharing his thoughts on students' poor performance in the just-concluded UTME, Kolawole blamed different factors.

"Failed parenting - mumu born mumu. Pablo marry pablet born pablese. All shades of abnormality.

"Decline in the quality of education - government no care.

"Lack of willpower."

Military man's UTME post stirs reactions

Zainab Omowunmi said:

"This is a result of bad parenting and the fact that reading and comprehending power has reduced."

Joemike Ochonu said:

"It is really unfortunate with the rate of failure in jamb. Most of them are always on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook arguing with their keyboard thinking they are arguing with adult. May God save our youths."

Samuel Leumas said:

"Even 231 wey I take gain admission in One sitting be me like failure my friends like Seun Lari-Williams was banging 270 something, Chuks Okoriekwe 282 or something, Leye 260something, Tosin 250 and Funmi 271. I felt like a failure."

Uche Vickaye said:

"It is really shameful to see such monumental failure.... But, I'm not in anyway surprised..... Dem no dey gree read book."

Adekunle Oni said:

"This really surprised me .. The students that supposed to use today’s technology advancement as an advantage."

Mawin's Mayowa said:

"Pablo marry pablet born pableses there's no more zeal to read or learn again and most of them are dancing on tiktok."

NECO result of army hopeful trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the NECO result of a young girl who wanted to join the Nigerian Army sparked reactions.

An excited Emmanuel took to Facebook to share her result as she appreciated her sponsors and God for making it possible. In a touching Facebook post, Emmanuel revealed she took the exam five years after leaving secondary school.

She said lack of finances made it difficult for her to get her WAEC and she was able to take NECO because a kindhearted fellow, Raymond, paid for it after another young man, Egboka Victory, publicised her emotional appeal on Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng