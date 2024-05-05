A concerned man has excitedly released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of a Benue school head girl

The man expressed delight as he hailed the girl for her decent performance amid massive failure in the nationwide exam

Internet users shared their thoughts on the girl's academic feat as people sent her congratulatory messages

A Nigerian man, Isaac Gaavlumun Faeren, has taken to social media to share the UTME score of Aondofa Mchivir Perpetual, the former head girl of Kon Adema school, Benue.

In a Facebook post, Isaac broke down the girl's UTME result and hailed the school she graduated from.

The head girl scored 261 in the UTME. The image of a girl on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Pixel Catchers, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

Isaac expressed delight that she got such a score despite the mass failure recorded in the 2024 UTME.

Perpetual scored 70 in English, 66 in physics, 63 in biology and 62 in chemistry, taking her aggregate to 261. Isaac wrote:

"Amidst the massive failure, Kon Adema products are a difference.

"The JAMB result of our former head girl Aondofa Mchivir Perpetual, Reg Number: 202441713152JA. Your 2024 UTME Result: ENG: 70, PHY: 66, BIO: 63, CHE: 62, Aggregate: 261."

Aondofa Mchivir Perpetual celebrated online

Mnenve Vihimga Caroline said:

"Awesome, congratulations sir."

Imbyashima Terumbur said:

"Outstanding!!! Up Kon Adema products continue to make the school and parents proud wirh your impressive performance. Congratulations ."

Jegu Ray said:

"Congrats to that young daughter of KANPS.

"She is really doing the school and her family proud!"

Oyetunji Joshua said:

"I am proud to be a stakeholder in this great instruction of learning.... congratulations, the HM, the teachers the pupils,the proprietor and mummy and the entire staff... WELL DONE."

Kon Adema said:

"Congratulations for the wonderful performance."

Atime Joseph said:

"Congratulations my sister mchivir."

Philip Faga said:

"Congratulations , it's indeed a thing of Joy to both the teachers and parents of Kon Adema Nur/ pri. School."

Benue girl trends over her UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 16-year-old Benue girl had become a viral sensation over her high UTME result.

Pictures of the 16-year-old girl were shared on social media by excited folks as they celebrated her academic feat.

One of the people who was happy for the girl was Obande Christian Ogede. In a Facebook post, he hailed Tsavkegh, saying she really killed the JAMB exam and gave them the "Gboko standard." He said the girl is a student of Calvary Arrows Secondary School in Gboko, Benue State.

Source: Legit.ng