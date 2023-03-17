Doyin Okupe, the former director general of Obi/Datti campaign council has cleared the air on his recent outing with Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Okupe, a chieftain of the Labour Party, and Governor Abiodun were seen disembarking from a jet with the Ogun governor, Daily Trust reports.

Okupe's appearance with Abiodun triggered some allegations and suspicion with a section of Peter Obi's supporters claiming that he worked for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last presidential election.

Speaking on the situation through a tweet on Thursday, March 16, Okupe said the governor is his cousin and they are related by blood, adding that he has friends and family members across parties.

His words:

“Gov. Dapo Abiodun is my cousin. A blood relation. He was at my house 2 days ago with his wife, but I was in Lagos.

"I called him on his arrival home this evening to thank him for the visit. He then invited me to receive some investors at the new airport in our hometown, Iperu. I was glad to go."

Source: Legit.ng