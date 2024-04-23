The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost one of its former governors after he resigned from the party on Tuesday, April 23

Emeka Ihedioha said he resigned from the PDP because the party is not a credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The former deputy speaker of the house of representatives said the current direction of the party does not align with his personal beliefs

Imo state, Owerri - Former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ihedioha cited a misalignment between his personal beliefs and the current direction of the party as the reason for his actions.

This was contained in a resignation letter addressed to the chairman of his constituency, Mbutu Ward, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Why Ihedioha resigned from PDP

As reported by TheCable, he said the PDP has failed to offer “credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

The former deputy speaker of the house of representatives, however, reiterated his commitment to advancing democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs. Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly, no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.’

“It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party effective immediately. While the decision was difficult to take, I, however, believe that it is the right one. Despite this resignation, I will always be available to offer my services towards the deepening of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.”

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo governorship race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ihedioha withdrew from the Imo governorship race a few days after he was screened and cleared by the PDP to contest the party’s primary ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

In a letter dated March 27, 2023, Ihedioha informed the PDP leadership of his “personal sacrifice” for a “consensus candidate” by the party.

