Atiku Abubakar, the former PDP presidential candidate, alongside ex-senator Dino Melaye, has paid a courtesy visit to the suspended Senator Ahmed Ningi

During the video, Dino Melaye was seen mocking the Nigeria Senate over the suspension of the Bauchi lawmaker

Atiku's aide, who shared the details of the visit, said the former vice president praised the suspended senator over his contribution to the growth of democracy in the country

Atiku Abubakar, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has paid a courtesy visit to the embattled Senator Abdul Ningi in Bauchi state.

In the video shared by the media aide to the former vice president, Abdul Rasheed, in a tweet on Monday, April 22, Atiku was accompanied to the senator's home by former senator Dino Melaye.

In the video, Melaye, the former governorship candidate of the PDP in the November 2023 election in Kogi state, is seen shouting "suspended," "suspended." while exchanging pleasantry with the embattled senator.

"H.E Atiku Abubakar paid a solidarity visit to Senator Abdul Ningi. Atiku praised him for his contribution to democracy and institutions and expressed regret that the institution is now governed by individuals who do not value credibility."

Why Senator Ningi was suspended

The Nigerian Senate was recently caught in a budget padding scandal following Senator Ningi's alarm in an interview with BBC Hausa.

The Bauchi senator alleged that President Bola Tinubu was implementing a 2024 budget different from what was debated and passed by the national assembly.

The Senate subsequently suspended Senator Ningi for three months after it was concluded that the PDP Senator could not substantiate his allegation with concrete evidence.

The allegations had raised some dust in the media and had put the integrity of the national assembly under test. While some call for the removal of the Senate President, some believe that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be allowed to investigate the allegation.

Suspended Senator Ningi resigned as NSF's chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi of the Peoples Democratic Party from Bauchi state resigned as the northern senators' forum chairman.

Ningi's resignation letter was sighted barely an hour after the Senate suspended him over allegations of budget padding.

The embattled senator accused President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of implementing a 2024 budget higher than the Senate debated and passed.

