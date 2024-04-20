Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi state, has been mocked by the former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, in a video

Dino Melaye said he was confident that the former governor would end up in jail after leaving the office

Melaye, in the video, was seen singing and dancing, and the tending video has attracted reactions from Nigerians

Dino Melaye, the former senator representing Kogi West, has mocked the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, over his controversial issue with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a viral video, the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state sang songs to mock the immediate past governor, Bello, adding that he was confident the ex-governor would be sacked.

EFCC, Bello: Melaye brags defeating ex-governor

Melaye, in the video, expressed confidence that the former governor would be jailed after leaving office, bragging that he had defeated ex-governor Bello.

Recall that the EFCC had taken the former governor to court, alongside his nephew Ali and one Dauda Sulaiman, before Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court in Abuja.

The EFCC amended its charges against Bello and others in March 2024 over an alleged N84 billion money laundering.

Nigerians react as Melaye mocks Bello

Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section to express their reaction. Some of them are listed below:

Olu, in a tweet, said:

"Yahaya Bello don enter the same trouser with Dino. Knowing Dino, he won’t stop."

Mazi said the former senator is petty. She wrote:

"This man is so petty, and I love it."

Another user with the handle @solardad81 said:

"Birds of the same feather."

A Nigerian with the handle @Abu_Yaaseer posited:

"This is why I still want us to have a YouTube channel as a nation. We will entertain the world."

Jovi Usude, on his part, posited:

"To think Dino would have been governor of Kogi!!! He probably would have been worse."

