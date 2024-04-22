The Rivers state House of Assembly on Monday, April 22, passed the local government Amendment Bill into law

To make this decision, the state House of Assembly had to override the governor, Siminalayi Fubara

This move defies the order of the state High Court what had directed that the status on the bill should remain

Rivers - In what appears like victory for the camp of Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state House of Assembly has passed an important bill into law.

The state's House of Assembly on Monday, April 22, passed the local government Amendment Bill into law without the assent of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

This move by the Rivers legislature is against the order of the state High Court (Photo: Sir Siminalayi Fubara)

The Assembly on Monday defied the state High Court’s order directing the status quo on the issue of elongating the tenure of elected local government officials, which formed part of the amendment.

The House was said to have also screened and confirmed members of the chairman and other members of the Assembly Service Commission in the spirit of the new law, The Nation reports.

The Bill was represented before the House by the Majority Leader, Hon. Major Jack and debated upon by members.

The speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule put the question, and with a two-third majority votes, the House agreed to override Fubara and passed the bill into law.

