Ondo: Tension As Gunshots Spray At APC Governorship Primary
Politics

Ondo: Tension As Gunshots Spray At APC Governorship Primary

by  Bada Yusuf

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) youths have reportedly opened gunfire at the ongoing governorship primary election of the party in Ondo state.

This is as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was said to lead the ongoing governorship primary, which Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State headed.

According to Leadership, no less than four APC governorship aspirants in the state have called for the cancellation of the primary election, alleging that fraud was perpetrated by the Ododo-led seven-man.

The aspirants are asking the party's national leadership to remove the Ododo-led committee as soon as possible. They add that they no longer trust the committee's ability to conduct a free and fair election following the controversy that marred the exercise.

