Olumide Akpata, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, has been invited by the police in Edo for interrogation

The police invitation is not unconnected to the recent violence that erupted in UNIBENwhen Akpata visited the institution

The spokesman of the police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the invitation was served to the former NBA boss on Tuesday, April 16

But reacting to the development, the chairman of the LP in Edo, Kelly Ogbaloi, said this is Akpata's personal issue

Edo - The police command in Edo has invited the Labour Party's governorship candidate in the state, Olumide Akpata, for questioning over alleged security breaches, involving shootings at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

According to the command’s public relations officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, on Thursday, April 18, in Benin City, the invitation was served on Akpata by investigators in the political desk session of the state Criminal Investigation Department on Tuesday, April 16.

The Edo LP says it has nothing to do with Akpata's police invitation

Police invitation is Akpata's personal business

Reacting to the invitation, the LP''s chairman in the state, Kelly Ogbaloi, described it as Akpata’s private affair that had nothing to do with the opposition party, Punch reports.

Kelly noted:

“Barr. Olumide Akpata is our candidate, but UNIBEN invited him to honour him on a personal note. I didn’t sign surety of his safety there. I don’t know why the police are equally inviting me to come along with Barrister Olumide Akpata.

“The police ought to have done their background checks, his being honoured by UNIBEN had nothing to do with our party Secretariat, so I don’t know why I am being asked to come along with him to police Command Headquarters in Benin. However, I will honour the invitation.”

However, Kelly disclosed that he would honour the invitation, even if he is not presently in Benin, the state capital.

