The immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has explained why he joined the Labour Party

Speculation about his entry into politics grew Monday, July 31, following a post by a Twitter user showing Akpata displaying the LP membership card

Akpata himself confirmed the development on Tuesday, August 1, saying he joined the LP in March 2023

Benin-City, Edo state - Olumide Akpata, the immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Tuesday, August 1, confirmed his membership of the Labour Party (LP).

Akpata, who made this confirmation via his official Twitter page, said he “simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day”, Premium Times reported.

Netizens react to Olumide Akpata joining partisan politics

According to him, his decision is “the start of a very important journey”, The Nation also reported.

Akpata's alliance with the LP is seen as a booster to the Labour Party and Peter Obi's attempt to democratically displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He wrote:

"I joined the @labourparty_ng in March this year and on Sunday I attended my first Ward Meeting at Oredo Ward 6, in Benin-City, where I was formally introduced to members of the Ward and presented with my Party membership card."

"I simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day and bemoaning her fate."

The development elicited various reactions from Twitter users, mostly cheers.

Legit.ng captured some below:

@maaziossy said:

"Great signing. Welcome to the family."

@codshalom77 commented that he had indeed taken the right step.

@KollinsKendi wrote:

"Welcome Sir, Our Squad don dey get depth…."

@Sylvia_Ikeji said the LP needs more people like him.

"Elected party officials are desperately asking for more numbers in elected LP members to make impact. May the will of the people be with you as you fight their course selflessly."

