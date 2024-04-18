Things are getting from bad to worse in Kano state for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC

As at Wednesday, April 17, one of Ganduje's sons, Abdulazeez, visited the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission

Abdulazeez's mission was to lend his support to the agency and the state government for investigating his father

Abdulazeez Gnaduje, an estranged son of the suspended national chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje, has hailed the Kano state government for investigating his father.

In fact, a reliable source told newsmen that Abdulazeez on Wednesday, April 17, paid a solidarity visit to the chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, in his office.

It was gathered that Abdulazeez, during his visit to Rimingado, encourage him for his anti-corruption move.

Abdulazeez is said to be Ganduje's eldest son (Photo credit: @babarh)

Source: Twitter

The source told Daily Nigerian:

“Abdulazeez is fully in support of these charges filed against his parents. He has also complained to the commission chairman that his name was unlawfully removed as a director of one of the companies facing trial. He bitterly lamented how he was removed without his consent."

Added to this, sources in the Kano anti-graft agency told the media outfit that Ganduje's son had also supported the charges filed against his father, mother and brother by the commission.

A tweep by the name @babarh shared photos of Abdulazeez in Rimingado's office.

See the tweet below:

