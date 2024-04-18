At a PDP meeting, Senator Dino Melaye said he was surprised that Samuel Ortom could feel comfortable attending a key event of the opposition party after his alleged anti-party activities in 2023

Legit.ng reports that Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, April 17, attended the PDP’s national caucus meeting in Abuja ahead of the party’s NEC meeting

The main opposition party's NEC meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Kogi governorship election, has carpeted former governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom.

The condemnation happened when major stakeholders of the north-central geopolitical zone of the opposition party met for a crucial meeting on Wednesday, April 17, in Abuja.

At the meeting, Melaye said he was surprised that Ortom could feel comfortable sitting in a PDP meeting, walking in majestically after his alleged anti-party activities that made the party lose both the presidential and gubernatorial elections in Benue state.

The former senator asserted that Ortom should be disciplined by the PDP.

Melaye's open criticism prompted an exchange of words between both men.

Watch the clip below as retweeted by Melaye on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle below:

Meanwhile, the leaders of the party from the north-central axis rose from the meeting, insisting that the zone must produce the next national chairman of the party at the national executive council (NEC) meeting.

Atiku, Wike finally meet

Also in Abuja, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 and 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar; and the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; on Wednesday, April 17, attended the PDP’s national caucus meeting in Abuja ahead of the party’s NEC meeting.

Legit.ng reports that the NEC meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 18.

This is the first time that the former Rivers state governor will be attending a meeting of the PDP since the presidential election in 2023.

Wike has been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership and did not support the party’s choice of Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

It is widely believed that the FCT minister worked for the victory of President Bola Tinubu, a key member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

