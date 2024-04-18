The fact that Nyesom Wike did not attend the PDD NEC meeting on Thursday, April 18, came as a surprise to many

This was as the much-talked-about NEC meeting was suspected by many political commentators as the stage for a showdown between Wike and Atiku Abubakar

However, while Wike failed to attend the meeting for reasons yet unknown, Atiku was in attendance among other PDP heavyweights

Abuja - The anticipation was high for the presence of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on Thursday, April 18.

However, contrary to the expectations of so many PDP bigwigs, including those who belong to the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Wike did not show up for the all-important meeting.

Wike was nowhere to be found at PDP's NEC meeting on Thursday, April 18



Apart from Atiku, many serving and former governors attended the meeting held at the party's national secretariat in Abuja, The Cable reports.

Before now, there were suspicions that the meeting would be the venue for a possible face-off between the camps of Wike and Atiku over some pending issues which have unsettled the PDP for a while, especially since after the 2023 general elections.

Also, days before the meeting, there had been calls from within and outside the party for the suspension of Wike over his alleged anti-party activities.

One of such calls was by a pressure group, PDP 100% Loyalty, which specifically noted:

"...we call on the forthcoming PDP National Executive Committee NEC to exercise its power and authority in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution regarding; offenses and sanctions, to “Suspend” Nyesom Wike from participating in meetings or functions, of PDP at all levels at home and abroad."

The same group had urged the PDP to prevail on Atiku not to run for the 2027 presidential election, but instead support one of his mentees to aspire for the ticket.

PDP NWC finally takes decision on Damagum

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the party's chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum.

The NWC via X (formerly Twitter) said its decision, taken during its meeting on Tuesday, April 16, in Abuja, was in recognition and commendation of Damagum's effort to stabilise the party.

