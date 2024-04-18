At a PDP meeting, Senator Dino Melaye criticised Samuel Ortom, questioning the former governor for attending the party's key event after his alleged anti-party activities in 2023

Melaye is a notable ally of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 and 2023 polls

Legit.ng recalls that Ortom and some top PDP chieftains opposed Melaye's man, Atiku, and supported the opposition candidates in the 2023 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja — Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Kogi governorship election, has said he criticised Samuel Ortom because the former Benue state governor declared the G5's support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election.

Recall that in January, at a luncheon hosted by the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Ortom said the G5 will support President Tinubu if he seeks re-election in 2027.

Dino Melaye fires shots at Samuel Ortom. Photo credits: Dino Melaye, Terver Akase

Source: Facebook

The G5 members are Wike, Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a former governor of Enugu; Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, and Okezie Ikpeazu, a former governor of Abia. The quintet pitched their tent with Wike and refused to back the presidential bid of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 election.

Melaye, an ally of Atiku, took to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, April 18, to explain the reason for his "altercation" with Ortom at the PDP north central zone leadership meeting a day earlier.

The former senator wrote with an accompanying video of Ortom's declaration of support for Tinubu three months ago:

"Why will Ortom attend a PDP meeting after declaring support for Tinubu in 2027. Hence, my altercation with him at the PDP North Central Zone leadership meeting."

Read more PDP news

Melaye attacks Ortom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Melaye criticised Ortom in a viral video.

Melaye said he was surprised that Ortom could feel comfortable sitting in a PDP meeting, walking in majestically at the PDP north central zone leadership meeting on Wednesday, April 17.

Melaye's open criticism prompted an exchange of words between both men.

Source: Legit.ng