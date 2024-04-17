Umar Iliya Damagum, the actional national chairman of the PDP, will retain his office, according to the decision of the party's NWC

During a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, April 16, the PDP's NWC passed a vote of confidence on Damagum

The committee said it recognises Damagum's efforts and sacrifices to keep the party together and make it remain Nigeria's foremost opposition political platform

Abuja - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the party's chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum.

The NWC via X (formerly Twitter) said its decision, taken during its meeting on Tuesday, April 16, in Abuja, was in recognition and commendation of Damagum's effort to stabilise the party.

The committee also saluted the PDP's national chairman's initiative to position the party as the main opposition political platform in Nigeria.

PDP's NWC appreciates Damagum for his sacrifices to put the party together

The PDP's NWC disclosed that the notion for the vote was initiated by the action national deputy chairman (southeast), Chief Ali Chidera, seconded by the national treasurer, Hon. Yayari Mohammed.

In a brief press statement, the PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noted that the NWC is committed to ensuring the continued stability, growth and success of the party.

The statement read:

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on the party’s acting national chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum.

“The decision of the NWC which came at the end of its 584th meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, is in commendation of the efforts and commitment of the Acting National Chairman to stabilize and reposition the PDP as the main opposition Party in Nigeria.

“The deputy national chairman (south) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja presided over the motion for a vote of confidence on the acting national chairman which was moved by the National Vice Chairman (South East) Chief Ali Odefa and seconded by the National Treasurer, Hon. Yayari Mohammed.

“The NWC assures of its commitment to ensuring the continued stability, growth and success of our great Party at all times.”

Atiku's camp backs ex-gov to replace Damagum

The power play within the ranks of the PDP was getting out of hand as the rivalry between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and FCT minister Nyesom Wike intensified ahead of the party National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

There were serious concerns as to whether Damagum, the acting national chairman of the PDP, should retain his position or be replaced.

