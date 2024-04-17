A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called PDP 100% Loyalty has asked the leadership to ask Atiku Abubakar to shelve his presidential ambition in 2027 for the sake of the party's progress.

The chairman of the group, Dennis Shima, during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, April 16, asked the NEC to also suspend the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, anti-party activities on his part.

As the group sees it, Atiku's ambition and Wike's association with the All Progressives Congress (APC) are big issues in the party.

In a report by Daily Trust, Shima said NEC should prevail on Atiku to rather support one of his many mentees across Nigeria to contest for PDP presidential tickets come 2027.”

He asked Atiku to “accept this clarion call for him to be a statesman and kingmaker politically going forward. We are optimistic that, the former Vice President of Nigeria, and two times PDP presidential candidate will be grateful to God and PDP, for the platform provided for him, to serve Nigerians.”

The group's chairman went on:

"Also, we call on the forthcoming PDP National Executive Committee NEC to exercise its power and authority in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution regarding; offenses and sanctions, to “Suspend” Nyesom Wike from participating in meetings or functions, of PDP at all levels at home and abroad."

Source: Legit.ng