FCT, Abuja - Samuel Nwanosike, the chairperson of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, on Thursday, April 18, allegedly led thugs to disrupt the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

Nwanosike is allegedly a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Nwanosike is the chairperson of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state Photo credit: @SamuelNwanosike

Among many other things, a potential sanction for Wike was expected to take the front burner at the party's NEC meeting over allegations of anti-party activities.

However, Nwanosike allegedly tried to force his way into the venue and came along with hoodlums. His intent, it was gathered, was to create chaos and halt resolutions by the NEC.

Nwanosike was seen in a viral video video having heated arguments with some Rivers PDP youths in Abuja.

In the 15-second video shared by Port Harcourt Socials on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PH_Socials, security operatives at the scene were seen trying to settle and calm the situation.

Nwanosike allegedly orchestrated the arrest of the member representing Ahoada-West State constituency in the Rivers state house of assembly, Hon Sokari Goodboy and Mr. Ezebunwo Ichemati.

PDP group storms Abuja ahead of NEC Meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP Reform Vanguard led thousands of Nigerian youths to the headquarters of the main opposition party in Abuja to demand the immediate resignation of the acting chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum.

The youths besieged the party headquarters before its scheduled National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, April 18.

The group urged the NEC to sanction the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, for alleged anti-party activities.

