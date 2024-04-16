Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Demola Olarewaju has predicted that gbas gbos (war of words) during the party's upcoming NEC meeting won't happen

Olarewaju said the primary expectation of Nigerians from the NEC meeting is beyond the feuding Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng reports that PDP's NEC event comes after the meeting of the board of trustees (BoT) on Thursday, April 18, 2024

FCT, Abuja - Amid the battle for the control of the PDP between the camps of former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting has been slated to hold on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

'Demola Olarewaju, the special assistant on digital media strategy to Atiku, on Tuesday, April 16, asserted that the "PDP is unrivalled" because it has conducted 98 NEC meetings since 1999.

Some political observers believe Atiku and Wike's battle for PDP intensified ahead of the party's NEC meeting. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Atiku Abubakar

For those expecting a war of words from the PDP NEC meeting, Olarewaju declared that "gone are those days".

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"For those expecting gbas gbos from this meeting, gone are those days.

"NEC meetings these days are preceded by various caucus meetings such as the HoR caucus, the Governors’ Caucus, the national caucus and various other stakeholder group meetings then the Board of Trustees’ meeting; all before the national executive committee meeting which is the second highest authority in the party, following the National Convention.

"The basic expectation of Nigerians from this 98th PDP NEC meeting is beyond either Atiku or Wike or anyone else…

"The expectation is to hear the answer of the PDP to one simple question:

“Are you ready to be in opposition, or not??"

