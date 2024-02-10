A strong appeal has been made against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its recent case against ex-Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello

Ex-governor Bello has been on the radar of the anti-graft agency since he exited office after the conclusion of his eight-year tenure

Meanwhile, the Kogi In Diaspora Association (KIDA) has slammed the EFCC for unjustly persecuting the former governor

FCT, Abuja - The Kogi In Diaspora Association, representing indigenes of Kogi state worldwide, has taken action against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), urging an end to what they see as unfounded harassment of former Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

In a letter dated February 9, 2024, addressed to various international entities, including the United Nations Mission in Nigeria and several embassies, the association's Co-Convener, Hon. Seyi Olorunsola, voices their concerns and seeks intervention.

The letter, released to reporters in Abuja on Saturday, February 10, called on diplomatic missions and international organisations to swiftly intervene using their significant influence.

It highlighted recent accusations by the EFCC against former Governor Bello, alleging an N80 billion fraud just before he assumed office in 2015.

The letter reads:

"Our organization is deeply concerned about the escalating threat to the fundamental rights of Nigerian citizens, particularly exemplified by the recent actions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

"The specific case at hand involves the unwarranted and baseless harassment of the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

"We find it incredulous that a person without access to the levers of governance authority could misappropriate such a substantial sum.

"Moreover, the EFCC's claim in 2021, alleging Governor Bello laundered N20 billion of Kogi funds in a specific commercial bank, was refuted by the bank, and the case subsequently faded away."

Call to action

The group stated that the media's sensationalised trials damage the reputations of individuals like Governor Bello and raise serious concerns about the EFCC's misuse of power.

They said EFCC's repeated target at the ex-governor without solid evidence undermined the core principles of justice and fairness.

They appealed to diplomatic offices representing the international community and institutions to promptly use your influential platforms to address this issue.

They said EFCC's abuse of power threatens the freedom and rights of Nigerian citizens.

