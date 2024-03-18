The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been urged to uphold Nigeria's reputation by refraining from focusing solely on political conflicts

It's been emphasised that such actions undermine the effective anti-corruption efforts of President Bola Tinubu's administration

This call comes as the EFCC continues investigating former Kogi state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello

FCT, Abuja — Several civil society organizations (CSOs) and legal experts have cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against prioritising political agendas over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's anti-corruption initiatives for the nation.

They have raised concerns about the EFCC's handling of the investigation into alleged money laundering by Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State, urging the commission to avoid inconsistencies and biased investigations.

A coalition of activists and lawyers operating under the Committee for the Defence of Democracy and Rule of Law convened a press conference in Abuja to highlight the importance of transparency in the EFCC's case selection process.

The committee's co-convener, Barrister Kayode Mogbojuri, emphasised that political motives must not influence the EFCC.

He stressed that it should not be a tool for political vendettas orchestrated by politicians seeking to settle scores with their opponents.

Mogbojuri said:

"In every country where the fight against corruption has been politicised, corruption has not only thrived but also imploded. Politics and law enforcement should be water and oil that cannot mix."

The activists pointed out that the revised accusation against the former Governor, alleging an offence in September 2015 before he took office, indicates a rushed effort to implicate him without proper investigation.

EFCC faulted for declaring ex-Gov wanted

They argue that dismissing it as an error would only worsen the embarrassment for the country's anti-corruption campaign.

Additionally, they criticised the EFCC for declaring the former Governor as "at large," suggesting it reflects political persecution, especially since there was no prior notice of his invitation.

They highlighted remarks by JS Okutepa SAN, legal counsel to the Social Democratic Party candidate in Kogi State, which they believe inject political bias into the EFCC's latest accusations against the former Governor and the state government.

Why EFCC should declare Yahaya Bello wanted, PDP chieftain speaks

Usman Okai Austin, a prominent member of the PDP, has called on the EFCC to issue a warrant for the arrest of former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello due to accusations of financial misconduct.

The EFCC has levelled allegations against Bello, claiming he was involved in a corruption scheme amounting to N80.2 billion.

Okai emphasised the necessity of accountability, transparency, and public oversight in seeking fairness and financial integrity.

