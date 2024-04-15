Some NNPP members in the 19 northern states have demanded the resignation of Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

The stakeholders, under the leadership of Honourable Attahiru Musa and its secretary, Simeon Pam, passed a vote of no confidence on the governor

They lamented that the governor has not embarked on any developmental project to demonstrate leadership quality and good governance in the state

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Kano - Some New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) members in the 19 northern states have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state to resign from his elected position.

This is as the stakeholders passed a vote of no confidence on the governor at an emergency meeting held on Saturday, April 13.

NNPP members asked Governor Yusuf to resign Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Why NNPP wanted Governor Yusuf to resign

In a communique sent to Legit.ng on Monday, April 15, the stakeholders maintained that Governor Yusuf had deviated from the party's objective and was no longer following the blueprint of the NNPP's development plans for the people of the state.

The president of the group, honourable Attahiru Musa, and its secretary, Simeon Pam, maintained that Governor Yusuf has started deploying the techniques of political vendetta and witch-hunting.

The communique reads in part:

“As stakeholders, we can no longer pretend that all is well when clearly, nothing is working. Kano State was supposed to be the model for the Federal Government to follow.”

What projects has Yusuf done as Kano governor?

The stakeholders lamented that Kano state was supposed to be the centre for good leadership and governance, which would have challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government. However, the reverse was the case.

They expressed concerns that the governor appeared to lack ideology and that the NNPP had not shown a development plan using the state as a template.

