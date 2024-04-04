Shehu Sani has reacted to the recent claims made by Kaduna governor Uba Sani over the state's debt profile

The former Kaduna lawmaker disclosed that he was insulted when he warned the former governor Nasir El-Rufai against accepting the $350 million World Bank loan

Sani made this statement in a recent interview, after Governor Uba Sani said El-Rufai plunged Kaduna state into debt

Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th assembly, has lamented the debt burden on Kaduna state.

Shehu Sani said when he spoke against the $350 loan, he was insulted by El-Rufai's led government. Photo credit: Shehu Sani, Nasir El-Rufai

In an interview with Aminiya, Media Trust’s Hausa publication, Sani said he was insulted for rejecting the $350 million World Bank loan request by the then governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

The incumbent Governor Uba Sani on Sunday, March 31, raised the alarm that the state was heavily indebted and unable to pay salaries.

Sani disclosed that his administration inherited a debt to the tune of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 billion Contractual Liabilities from the previous administration and this led to a clash between the governor and the Kaduna APC women leader, Maryam Suleiman.

Reacting to the development, Sani said “the hour of reckoning has come for every citizen of the state.”

He added that if his advice was heeded, the state would not have found itself in the present predicament.

He said:

“The hour of reckoning has come for every citizen of the state. I was insulted for saying no to that loan. The hour of reckoning is here to every person in Kaduna state.

“In the same way, I warned the people of this state, but they were told that the money will bring paradise — land of milk and honey. Today, you can see the problems at hand as far as that loan was concerned.

“If you look at what I said about this state, there has never been any of my predictions that has not come to pass.

“Today the state is strangulated because of that money which we couldn’t pay. We borrowed $350 million when the naira was N400 to the dollar and we are going to pay when the naira is what it is today.”

What to know about the $350 million World Bank loan

In 2018, Sani and two other senators from Kaduna state — Suleiman Hunkuyi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kaduna north senatorial zone; and Danjuma Laah of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna south-central senatorial zone — rejected moves by El-Rufai to take a $350 million World Bank loan, The Cable reported.

Sani and Hunkuyi eventually lost their bids for re-election and were replaced by Uba Sani and Suleiman Kwari who lobbied for the approval of the loan.

Source: Legit.ng