Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, has been accused of using the probe on APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje to divert attention from his poor performance

The Northern Patriots said Governor Yusuf has development to show to the people of Kano after he assumed office 11 months ago

The national chairman of the group, Comrade Dominic Alancha said Governor Yusuf should focus on governance and back down on witch-hunting Ganduje

Kano state - A group known as Northern Patriots said Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, is using the probe on Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to divert attention from his poor performance in the state.

The group said Governor Yusuf chose to witch-hunt his predecessor while the state slipped into penury.

Northern Patriots says Gov Yusuf has not achieved much since he took office eleven months ago. Photo credit: Umar Ganduje/Abba Kabir Yusuf

According to the Patriots, Governor Yusuf has not achieved much since he took office eleven months ago as he has neglected his primary duty of providing good governance to the people of Kano.

The national chairman of the group, Comrade Dominic Alancha stated this during an interview on TVC programme, Journalists' Hangout and the statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 14.

"It's unfortunate that Governor Abba Yusuf is progressing in error. Instead of him focusing on advancing governance in Kano state which is the promise he made to the good people of Kano state, he is out on a witch hunt and political vendetta against his predecessor."

He added:

"What we are saying is if you want to probe Ganduje, it should be done based on transparency and accountability. This case is diverting the attention of the people from demanding accountability and good governance in Kano state. He has shot himself in the foot. If you recall, with just three weeks into his administration, without looking at government records, he went ahead with the demolition of shops, businesses and people's homes. Today as I speak with you, Kano people are living in penury. It has been eleven months since his administration came on board but he has nothing on ground to point as his achievements in the past eleven months. Rather he is going about setting up committees and probe panels to probe his predecessor."

Kano judiciary lacks locus standi to prosecute Ganduje

Alancha argued that the Kano judiciary lacks the locus standi to prosecute the APC National Chairman as ruled by a court of law.

He said the charges against Ganduje by the Kano state government were "dead on arrival," adding that any probe on the former Kano governor must be transparent.

"I don't think he is even aware that even on this matter that he is taking Ganduje to court, there's a judicial pronouncement on it that the state cannot prosecute him. It's the responsibility of the Federal High Court and that falls within the purview of the EFCC. So for me, this case is dead on arrival."

Kano governor should extend probe to Kwankwaso

Alancha said if Yusuf must probe Ganduje's administration, he should also investigate the administration of his political godfather, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He said Kwankwaso has faced numerous allegations of corruption and misappropriation of state resources.

"If he is even transparent enough, he should have gone back to 2011 or 1999 to probe his political godfather, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Because there are a lot of allegations against Kwankwaso that borders on corruption, misappropriation of state resources. For example in 2011, there was supposed to 5 kilometres of roads contract that was supposed to be allocated to the 44 LGAs that that resources was apprioprated for and till today, the good people of Kano can not point to 1 kilometre road in any of those 44 LGAs that those 5 kilometres of roads were appropriated."

Governor Yusuf should focus on governance

Alancha urged Governor Yusuf to back down on witch-hunting Ganduje and focus on governance.

"I think there's a need for him to have a rethink and properly define his agenda in the next three years that he is going to spend as the governor of Kano state. Because from all indications it seems he is not well prepared. One of the popular sayings of Kano people right now is that he is an errand boy to Kwankwaso.

"What borders me as a Northerner and Nigerian citizen is the fact that there was a recent report that came out on good governance; how states are contributing in addressing the mirage of challenges that the country is facing, Kano is rating very poor. In fact, that report says there's nothing on ground to show that he is doing anything at all to alleviate the challenges that the people of the state are going through; educationally, developmentally, economically, security-wise and all of that.

"So I think he doesn't really need this distraction. People are not saying that he shouldn't probe Ganduje but until he proves him guilty, he is still an innocent person."

Ganduje explains why Kano govt can’t prosecute him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ganduje replied to Governor Yusuf over criminal charges filed against him over alleged bribery of $413,000, and N1.38 billion.

Ganduje said Governor Yusuf is using diversionary tactics to cover up for his failure to deliver in office.

He said Yusuf has nothing on the ground” in the state to justify the sharp increase in statutory allocations since he assumed office in May 2023.

