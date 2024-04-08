FCT minister Nyesom Wike has taken a decisive move aimed at redesigning the International Conference Centre (ICC) and returning it to its former glory

The former Rivers governor ordered the immediate cancellation of all events scheduled at the facility for the next eight months

Wike, after a thorough inspection, revealed that the extent of neglect the ICC building had suffered under previous management, prompted him to take the swift action

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has suspended all activities scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC) for eight months.

Why Wike halted activities at Abuja event centre

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike who was visibly angry at the state of disrepair of the facility, gave the order on Monday, April 8, 2024, after an extensive tour of the sprawling complex.

Wike queried why the contract for the maintenance of such an edifice meant for international events will be handed over to an incompetent firm. He noted that the centre had been left to dilapidate.

He lamented that on several occasions, the nation has faced avoidable embarrassments before the international community while using the facility as a result of power outages, poor cooling system and the deplorable state of the place.

He announced with immediate effect, the contract for the comprehensive renovation of the International Conference Center had been awarded to Julius Berger for a period of eight months, Daily Independent reported.

“We have gone round; you and I know that it is unacceptable. We cannot continue to be embarrassed in this way. We will start immediate rehabilitation of this centre, to meet up with international standards,” he said.

The minister also stated that he would not probe the previous contractor on their handling of the facility but warned that he would “wave the big stick” on the new Managing Director of the AICL if she fails to meet up henceforth

