Kano - Kano House of Assembly member Halilu Kundila died on Saturday night.

The deceased, who represented Shanono/Bagwai state constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died in his sleep in his residence on Saturday night, family sources said.

Halilu Ibrahim Kundila: Family gives details of death

The family informed the 59-year-old fell sick before his death that night, leaving behind four wives and 17 children, Leadership reported.

Mourners paid glowing tributes to the lawmaker who distributed palliatives to his constituents last week.

On Sunday, Kundila's funeral prayer was held at Kundila, Shanono local government area of Kano State.

Deputy Senate president mourns Kano lawmaker

Many sympathisers paid respects as his body was committed to earth by Islamic rites in his hometown of Shanono on Sunday.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin said the deceased was a committed lawmaker who worked for his people and humanity.

Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, commiserated with the family and relatives of the deceased.

He described Kundila's death as a huge loss not only to his immediate family but to the people of Kano North and the entire state.

Kano speaker mourns Halilu Kundila,

Rt. Hon. Jibrin Ismail Falgore, the speaker of the Kano state house of assembly, has extended his condolences to the late lawmaker's family on behalf of his family and the house, describing it as an irreplaceable loss.

His statement partly reads:

“On this sad day, on behalf of my family and members of Kano State House of Assembly, I send our heartfelt condolences to the family."

