Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has slammed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his remarks on the coastal road projects

Umahi stated on Tuesday, April 9, that Atiku knows nothing about the ongoing projects embarked on by the ministry

According to the minister, the projects are of utmost economic importance because they connect major parts of the country

The minister of works, Dave Umahi, has replied former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his comment concerning the Lagos-Calabar coastal road projects.

Umahi noted that Atiku's claims are without facts and figures because he was speaking without knowledge of what is really transpiring.

The former governor of Ebonyi described Atiku's analysis of the coastal projects as a gross misrepresentation of facts, and figures and a ploy to "mislead Nigerians by darkening counsel without knowledge."

Umahi tutors Atiku on ongoing coastal projects

Umahi's position is contained in a tweet shared on Tuesday, April 9, by the former director of media and publicity Tinubu/Shettima campaign, and special adviser information and strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga.

Claiming that the former president does not understand figures, the minister said he will explain figures for him to understand," and he will understand how prudent the administration of President Tinubu has been."

Umahi revealed that President Bola Tinubu had once queried him on the cost of ongoing projects across Nigeria, adding that he had to analyse every basic rate of construction materials to arrive at current unit rates.

He added:

"At the same time, the contractors are crying that I am oppressing them so much by reviewing the costs of their projects downwards. They lamented that what they were getting before, they are no longer getting it now.

"They cried out. But when I run the figures, Nigerians will see what this present administration is doing. So, I'm not here to run the figures now. I will do that in a press conference on my visit to Lagos from 10th April 2024 to 12th April 2024.”

On the economic importance of the coastal highway, he stated that it is not tying just South-South and South-West.

Umahi said the highway connects the North and South.

He added:

"We are starting a project from Badagry to Sokoto, and we have a spur on this coastal route to that route and the African Trans Sahara Road that is passing from Enugu to Abakaliki to Ogoja to Cameroon which has a spur to the North.

"Former Vice President Akitu Abubakar, may not know that the third section of the project is starting in Calabar by July 2024."

