The national chairman of the ruling party has bagged a fresh headache as Governor Abba Yusuf moves to probe his administration

On Thursday, Governor Yusuf inaugurated two panels to probe Abdullahi Ganduje's government over cases of misappropriation of public assets, political violence, and more

Governor Yusuf, in a statement signed by his aide, disclosed that the move is not political but within the "mandate of Kano people"

Kano state - Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has inaugurated two judicial commissions of inquiry to investigate alleged misappropriation of public properties, political violence and missing persons under his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Why did Abba Yusuf reopened judicial inquiry to probe Ganduje?

As reported by PremiumTimes, on Thursday, April 4, the commissions’ scope of investigation is from 2015 to 2023, when Ganduje served two consecutive terms in office.

Inaugurating the commissions on Thursday, Governor Yusuf vowed to bring any person(s) found wanting to ‘justice,’ Daily Nigerian reported.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement, said the governor reiterated that investigating allegations of misappropriation of public assets was one of the pledges he made during his inauguration. He recalled that the governor had also vowed to unravel and prosecute those behind political violence in the state.

“Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property and mistrust on the part of the people and those in power,” the statement quoted Governor Yusuf as saying on Thursday.

“The disturbing cases of political killings, especially in 2023, must not be swept under the carpet; this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences,” he further said.

Why Ganduje would appear before the 2 panels

As reported by SaharaReporters, the Kano state government dragged the former Kano governor and now APC chairman, Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar, Umar Abdullahi Umar and five others to court on eight count charges relating to bribery allegations, misappropriation and diversion of funds among others running into billions of naira.

But Governor Yusuf said his move was neither political nor targeted at any individual, “but it’s a move with the mandate of the people of Kano.“

Court gives verdict on Ganduje's fate

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje had been freed from the dollar bribery scandal.

The Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the state's anti-corruption and public complaints commission cannot investigate the former governor.

Justice Abdullahi Liman, in his judgment, stated that the allegation against Ganduje was a federal offense and falls under the jurisdiction of the attorney-general of the federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reacting to the case's verdict, Usman Fari, the counsel to the anti-graft agency, said the state would challenge the court's judgment at the Court of Appeal.

