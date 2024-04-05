APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has lambasted Kano state governor Abba Yusuf for dragging him to court

Ganduje said Governor Yusuf is using diversionary tactics to cover up his failures from the people of Kano state

He said it is only the Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that can prosecute him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has replied to Kano state governor Abba Yusuf over criminal charges filed against him over alleged bribery of $413,000, and N1.38 billion.

Ganduje said Governor Yusuf is using diversionary tactics to cover up for his failure to deliver in office.

Ganduje says only EFCC and the Attorney General of the Federation that can prosecute him

Source: Facebook

The former Kano state governor said Yusuf has nothing on the ground” in the state to justify the sharp increase in statutory allocations since he assumed office in May 2023, Vanguard reports.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu on Friday, April 5.

Ganduje said the Kano state government cannot prosecute him for the alleged offence.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said it is only the Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that can prosecute him because it is a federal government matter.

“They failed to take judicial notice of the recent pronouncement of the Federal High Court in Kano which ruled that the so-called offence I am being accused of is a federal offence that can only be prosecuted by the Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

The APC chairman urged Governor Yusuf’s administration can adopt his blueprint to develop the state

“They still have the opportunity to revert to my blueprint for the sustainable growth and development of Kano State. It is not yet late in the day for them to emulate my developmental strides. They can still salvage the situation as my tenure was devoid of any wrongdoings”.

Source: Legit.ng