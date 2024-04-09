Omobayo Godwins, the new deputy governor of Edo state, has offered reasons for dumping the Labour Party for the PDP

The 37-year-old, who was sworn in on Monday, April 8, explained this in an interview on a national television

Legit.ng reports that Godwins was sworn in shortly after the Edo state house of assembly impeached the former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Marvellous Omobayo Godwins, the newly-sworn-in deputy-governor of Edo state, has said he dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the party promises a bright future for him politically.

Speaking during an interview on 'Politics Today' on Channels Television, monitored by Legit.ng, Godwins stated that another reason he exited the LP was to support the governorship aspiration of the PDP flagbearer for the September 21 Edo governorship election, Asue Ighodalo. The interview was conducted on Monday night, April 8.

According to him, he shares an identical political strategy with Ighodalo.

He said:

"To be frank, the Labour Party is not just a party, but a movement I hold dearly. If I have the opportunity over and over, I would continue to thank them. It was the Labour Party that gave me the platform. So, what informed it is, Akoko-Edo is still my major project, and we are predominantly APC, PDP."

Watch Godwins' interview below:

Legit.ng reports that Godwins, 37, was the LP house of representatives candidate for Akoko Edo federal constituency in the 2023 election.

Gov Obaseki picks Omobayo Godwins

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, had picked Godwins as his deputy. This comes hours after Shaibu's impeachment.

Before his new appointment, Godwins served as a senior maintenance engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited.

Philip Shaibu impeached as Edo deputy governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Edo house of assembly, impeached the state’s deputy governor, Shaibu.

Shaibu's impeachment followed the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against him.

