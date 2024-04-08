Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has picked Marvellous Omobayo Godwin as his deputy.

This comes hours after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu.

Omobayo Marvelous replaces Shaibu as Edo deputy governor. Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

Omobayo’s inauguration is also set to take place on Monday, April 8, at the Edo state government house in Benin City, Channels Television reported.

Friends and well-wishers have reportedly gathered at the inauguration venue for the swearing-in ceremony.

Daily Trust also noted the development.

Edo: Snapshot of Omobayo Godwin

Born July 19, 1986, Omobayo hails from Akoko Edo local government area (LGA) of the state.

The 37-year-old has a B.Eng Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MSc in Public Administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), preparing for the role of a professional and an expert in public administration.

He is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Before his new appointment, he served as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited, cutting his professional teeth in the operations in the South-South area.

The new deputy governor is also said to be active in politics in his local government.

He was the Labour Party (LP) house of representatives candidate for Akoko Edo federal constituency in the 2023 election.

More to come...

