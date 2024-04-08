The newly appointed Edo state deputy governor, Marvellous Godwins Omobayo, has explained the reason why he was chosen to replace the impeached, Philip Shaibu

Omobayo quoted Governor Godwin Obaseki as saying the decision to choose him to replace Shaibu came from God

He said according to history, nobody from Akoko-Edo has ever served as deputy governor of Edo state since the creation

Benin City, Edo state - The newly appointed deputy governor of Edo State Marvellous Godwins Omobayo said Governor Godwin Obaseki said the decision to make him his deputy came from God.

Omobayo said he was surprised when Obaseki gave him the invitation for a dialogue about being his deputy a couple of days ago.

Omobayo says decision to make him Edo deputy governor came from God Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking after he was inaugurated by Governor Obaseki in Benin on Monday, April 8

He said:

“Why me? This was the million-naira question l asked His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki when he gave me the surprise invitation for dialogue about this job a couple of days ago.

“His answer was simple and direct: ‘God!’ He elaborated further: ‘I looked through my history books and discovered that Akoko-Edo has never served in this capacity. I talked to a few key leaders from Akoko-Edo, across party lines, and all fingers pointed at you. The ultimate decision, however, came from God, and l could not say no.”

Why I accepted to be Obaseki’s deputy governor

He further explained that he accepted the offer to serve as Edo state deputy governor because of his people and the fact that God had decided to show him mercy and lift him.

"First, my people of Akoko-Edo would never have forgiven me, if l had messed up the only chance God, history and ripe time has given them since creation.

“Second, my mind went straight to the book of Romans in the Bible. In Chapter 9, Verses 15 and 16, God said to Moses: ‘I will show mercy to anyone l choose, and l will show compassion to anyone l choose.’ So, it is God who decides to show mercy and uplift one. We can neither choose it nor work for it."

Omobayo sworn In as Edo deputy governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that a few hours after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu, Omobayo was on Monday, April 8, sworn in as Edo deputy governor.

Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Edo state chief judge, administered the oath of office on Godwins around 1:40 pm.

After he took the oath of office, an excited Omobayo was greeted by a rousing crowd in one of the halls at the government house.

