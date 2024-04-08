Nigerians have reacted to the appointment of Godwins Omodayo as the new Edo state deputy governor

Governor Godwin Obaseki said the Edo state house of assembly provided checks and balances in impeaching Philip Shaibu

The impeachment of Shaibu was described as the only achievement of Governor Obaseki for eight years

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has confirmed the appointment of Godwins Omodayo as his new deputy after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki said the impeachment of Shaibu is the constitutional role of the Edo state house of assembly in providing checks and balances in the state’s democracy.

Nigerians slam Obaseki over appointment of new deputy governor Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

He stated this in a statement shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @GovernorObaseki

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Obaseki said:

“At no point in this journey did I envisage that I would be having to work with two deputies before the end of my 8-year run in office. As there cannot be a vacuum in govt, we have, by consensus, selected Omobayo Godwins to take over the baton as the new Dep. Gov. of Edo State.”

Nigerians react as Obaseki appoints new deputy governor

@Govmentson

Edo Nor be Lagos was the biggest scam and my beloved Edo people fell for it!!

Edo will reject @GovernorObaseki protege @Aighodalo totally

Because a Governor that didn’t perform well don’t deserve to bring in a replacement.

@TundeOlayeni

Congrats on ur achievement and victory, sir. But power is Transient. No one can have it forever.

@kelvin_kingz

Your hand dey inside makes you rest.

They should impeach you also.

In fact let y’all tenure end so all of you can get out of that office.

You made no impact whatsoever.

@Tehila_O

Shameful!!! This is nothing to be proud of!!

Federal government roads governor!!

@OlorogunErnest

Phillip Shaibu deserves the impeachment. Dude feels too entitled. Power must go to Edo Central after Obaseki. Asue Ighodalo remains the best man for the job.

@Enoumoh665

Politics is a dirty game.

You can't fight your boss that raise you to where you are.

@Your_Ustadh

The only crime @HonPhilipShaibu committed was daring to contest which was in his constitutional right and you find that disturbing

We at Edo are well aware of this fact and will respond on the ballot, now you you can come and force your foster candidate on us let's see

#Edo2024

@enebome

Congratulations to you and your new deputy YE, but it's important to note that the 'constitutional role' was never in the interest of Edo people, but yours alone. Let's move forward

@Viclintsglobal

You impeach Philip because of him ambition abi no be that one cause the fight??

@Ogbeni_Mailoya

Shuaibu got what he deserves. When you sow wind, you'll reap whirlwind.

This season film long oo and is interesting.

@Georgestanley40

The only successful project you carried out in Edo State was the impeachment of your former right hand man, you forget so soon how he stood by you against God fatherism (oshomole) in Edo State. PDP will never win the upcoming election because of your deeds.

Why Obaseki chose me as new Edo deputy governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omobayo said Governor Obaseki said the decision to make him his deputy came from God.

Omobayo said he was surprised when Obaseki gave him the invitation for a dialogue about being his deputy a couple of days ago.

Source: Legit.ng