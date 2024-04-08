Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: 37-Year-Old Omobayo Godwins Sworn In As Edo Deputy Governor, Video Emerges
Politics

BREAKING: 37-Year-Old Omobayo Godwins Sworn In As Edo Deputy Governor, Video Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Benin City, Edo state - A few hours after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu, Marvellous Omobayo Godwins was on Monday, April 8, sworn in as the deputy governor of Edo state.

As reported by Channels Television, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Edo state chief judge, administered the oath of office on Godwins around 1:40 pm.

Omobayo Godwins is new Edo deputy governor
37-yr-old Omobayo Godwins has been sworn in as the new Edo state deputy governor. Photo credits: @Laurestar, @GovernorObaseki
Source: Twitter

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.

After he took the oath of office, an excited Godwins who was dressed in a white kaftan and a red native cap, was greeted by a rousing crowd in one of the halls at the government house.

Read also

Tragedy as Nigerian footballer slumps, dies during training, police react

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The event was attended by a crowd of supporters, well-wishers, and some top shots in Edo state.

Watch the video below:

More to come…

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel