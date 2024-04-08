Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - A few hours after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu, Marvellous Omobayo Godwins was on Monday, April 8, sworn in as the deputy governor of Edo state.

As reported by Channels Television, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Edo state chief judge, administered the oath of office on Godwins around 1:40 pm.

37-yr-old Omobayo Godwins has been sworn in as the new Edo state deputy governor. Photo credits: @Laurestar, @GovernorObaseki

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.

After he took the oath of office, an excited Godwins who was dressed in a white kaftan and a red native cap, was greeted by a rousing crowd in one of the halls at the government house.

The event was attended by a crowd of supporters, well-wishers, and some top shots in Edo state.

Watch the video below:

More to come…

