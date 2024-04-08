Some PDP federal lawmakers have expressed their readiness to dump the party should the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, not resign

The PDP House of Reps members said Damagum has handed over the structure of the party to the ruling APC and demanded his resignation with immediate effect

According to the lawmakers, the chairman of the PDP should come from the north-central as stipulated in the constitution of the party

FCT, Abuja - No less than 60 House of Representatives members under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have disclosed their plan to dump the party if Umar Damagum, the acting chairman, does not resign immediately.

Federal lawmakers are, among other things, demanding that the Damagum be immediately replaced by another person from north central, which is in accordance with the party's constitution.

60 PDP lawmakers threatened to dump the party

The lawmakers alleged that the acting national chairman had handed over the party's structure to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists, Ugochinyere Ikenga, alongside four other reps members at the national assembly, disclosed the stands of the 60 PDP lawmakers on Monday, April 8.

He alleged that Damagum has been engaging in anti-party activities and that he has sold the opposition party “for a plate of porridge.”

According to Ikengam, President Bola Tinubu consistently played the opposition role during his time, making it possible for him to succeed as the president today.

They maintained that the acting national chairman should leave the party before he destroy it completely.

They then threatened to leave the party if their demands were unmet, and they planned to join other political parties.

The PDP was the ruling party for 16 years but lost the position to the opposition APC in the 2015 presidential election, where the incumbent, President Goodluck Jonathan, was defeated by the then-candidate of the APC, Muhammadu Buhari.

