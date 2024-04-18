The PDP Reform Vanguard led Nigerian youths to demand the immediate resignation of Ambassador Iliya Damagum, the acting chairman of the PDP

The group also called for the sanctioning of FCT minister Nyesom Wike for alleged anti-party activities

It urged the PDP NEC to take decisive action to remove Damagum from his position and replace him with a loyal member from the North Central region

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reform Vanguard has led thousands of Nigerian youths to the headquarters of the main opposition party in Abuja to demand the immediate resignation of the acting chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum.

The youths besieged the party headquarters before its scheduled National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, April 18.

Why Wike must be sanctioned

Meanwhile, the group urged the NEC to sanction the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, for alleged anti-party activities.

In his address, Usman Seidu, the convener of the PDP Reform Vanguard, said Damagum and Wike have "undermined our collective efforts and jeopardized our very existence as a formidable opposition force."

"We commend our former national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, for his demonstration of unwavering loyalty and love for our party by withdrawing all pending suits against the party in the Court," he said.

"His actions have paved the way for our great party to move forward, to cleanse our ranks and restore integrity to our leadership. However, the presence of individuals like Amb. Iliya Damagum and Mr Nyesome Wike within our midst remains a cancerous growth on the body of our party.

"Their actions, tantamount to betrayal, have undermined our collective efforts and jeopardized our very existence as a formidable opposition force. The time has come for the NEC to act decisively. Amb. Iliya Damagum must be removed from his position as Acting National Chairman, in accordance with the provisions of our party's constitution.

Who should replace Damagum as PDP chairman?

Seidu reiterated that the PDP must remove Damagum as the party's national chair and replace him with a loyal member from the North Central.

According to him, Damagum's replacement must be someone who embodies the spirit of the PDP party and will work tirelessly to advance its course.

Why Damagum, Wike should be expelled from PDP

Meanwhile, the group added that Wike and Damagum's continuous presence in the PDP is detrimental to the party's progress and urged the NEC to take strong actions against them.

The statement reads:

"Furthermore, we cannot turn a blind eye to the continuous presence of Mr. Nyesome Wike within our ranks. His romance with the APC has been handsomely rewarded with his appointment as Minister of the FCT and as such, his stay is a slap in the face of every loyal member of our party.

"The continuous presence of individuals like Damagum and Wike is not just detrimental to our progress; it is a clear and present danger to the very survival of our party. If the party fail to take decisive action against those who have betrayed our trust, then it risk losing the faith and support of it's loyal members across the country."

Seidu also implored members of the NEC to summon the courage and conviction necessary to take the tough decisions required to reposition the main opposition party for greatness.

PDP caucus extends Damagum’s tenure as acting chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Damagum's tenure as the acting national chairman of the PDP had been extended.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the PDP national caucus took the decision to ensure reconciliation and unity in the party.

However, Damagum’s tenure extension is subject to the decision taken at the NEC meeting.

