The PDP National Caucus has extended the tenure of the acting national chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum

Damagum's tenure was extended still as acting chairman to ensure reconciliation and unity in the party

The PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba however, said the extension is subject to the decision taken at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting

FCT, Abuja - The tenure of the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum has been extended.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the decision was taken by the PDP national caucus to ensure reconciliation and unity in the party.

Damagum’s extension is subject to the decision taken at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting Photo credit:@Asiwaju_Ikorodu

Ologunagba stated this after the PDP Caucus meeting at Bauchi Governor's lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Damagum will continue as PDP acting chairman

As reported by Daily Trust, the extension is subject to a decision taken at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which will kick off hours from now.

“Umar Damagum will continue to be the acting National Chairman of the party until the next meeting of NEC. The party considers that it is important to have more consultation on that issue.”

In many instances, when the National Caucus reach a consensus on matters, the NEC simply approves it, but when there is disagreement, other members of the NEC will vote either for or against the issue in question, The Punch reports.

Why PDP is having NEC meeting

Ologunagba said the PDP is having the NEC meeting to foster unity and reconciliation in the party.

He added that the meeting will not discuss change in leadership at any level.

“NEC meeting will not discuss any change in leaders. Rather, attention is focused on unity and reconciliation. The caucus agreed that all congresses in the states and local government should be concluded between June and August this year. Caucus agreed on the extension of the constitution review committee of the party to accept new recommendations.”

Atiku's camp backs ex-governor to replace Damagum

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP is dealing with the dilemma of getting a replacement for Damagum or allowing him to retain his office.

A section of the party said to be loyal to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar wants Gabriel Suswam as a replacement for Damagum.

Another side of the PDP leaning towards Nyesom Wike, is supporting a replacement for Damagum from the Northeast

