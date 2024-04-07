The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state has called for a thorough investigation of the alleged stampede at Aliyu Wamakko's residence.

Wamakko is a former governor of the state and is currently the senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district in the national assembly.

PDP called for investigation as nine died in Senator Wamakko's house Photo Credit: Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko

Source: Facebook

During the stampede, nine people reportedly died. In contrast, more than 30 persons were said to have been injured, including an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto state command.

Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, the publicity secretary of the PDP, disclosed in a statement on Saturday, April 6, that the incident happened at the residence of the sitting senator during the distribution of Sallah goodies to people of his community.

The PDP expressed deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured during the incident.

Sanyinnawal's statement reads in part:

“The PDP, however, wishes to call on security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the matter, with a view to forestalling the ugly incident in the future."

The umbrella party maintained that this was not the first time such a situation had happened at Wamakko's house, citing poor arrangement without recourse to human lives as the cause of the incident.

The PDP also stated that the people deserved a better dividend of governance which would take them out of poverty rather that spraying cash to them occasionally.

