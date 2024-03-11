The Rivers state PDP has expelled FCT minister Nyesom Wike's kinsman over allegations against his office

PDP took drastic action against Hon. Achor Nna, over allegations of misappropriation and misconduct during his time in office

This is coming barely three days after the former councilor representing the Obio/Akpor legislative council in Rivers state dumped Wike's camp and declared support for Fubara

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - Days after resigning from his position and declaring support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, the former leader of the Obio/Akpor legislative council, Honourable Achor Nna has been expelled by his ward chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP expels Wike’s kinsman few days after he declared support for Fubara's government. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Prince Achor Nna, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

The expulsion letter was contained in a letter dated March 9, 2024, and signed by the PDP Ward 9 Chairman in Obio/Akpor LGA, Collins Chukwu.

Channels TV reported that the ward chairman accused the lawmaker of failing to defend himself from allegations of misconduct and misappropriation despite receiving multiple invitations to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

This came days after Nna resigned as councilor and specifically expressed gratitude to Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for the opportunity to represent him (Wike) in the legislative council.

The letter reads:

“So, the resignation of Hon Achor Nna from his position as the leader of OBIO AKPOR legislative council and as councillor Ward 9 didn’t come to us a surprise because he couldn’t defend himself from the allegations against him which led to his expulsion from the Party.

“Apparently, the political crisis in Rivers state is far from resolution as both sides continue jostling for control of the political structure in the state.”

Recall that Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, were at loggerheads over the control of governance and politics in Rivers. The majority of the members of the Rivers House of Assembly are loyal to Wike.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu brokered a controversial peace deal between Fubara and Wike, to end the Rivers political crisis.

But, in what may be regarded as a political blow to Wike, Nna declared support for Governor Fubara and noted that he wants to align with the governor to “liberate” the state.

Akpabio goes head-to-head with Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio went head to head during the funeral service of former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe; his wife, Doreen Chizoba and first son, Chizzy in Isiokpo, Rivers state.

In a video shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) @kc_journalist, Governor Fubara lambasted politicians in the country over their do-or-die attempts.

Fubara said:

“This one has to do with our political class, what is all this struggle all about? You want to kill, you want to bury, what is it all about?”

Replying to Fubara, the Senate President narrated how he was discouraged from going for the position of deputy governor.

Akapbio said:

“So your excellency, Governor Fubara, if there is nothing in the struggle, don’t struggle”

Source: Legit.ng