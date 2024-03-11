Governor Siminalayi Fubara's political structure is beginning to gain momentum despite his feud with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

An emerging report confirmed that supporters of Wike collapsed their structure to back the administration of Governor Fubara

These sets of supporters said their decision was on the premise of putting the interest of the state first

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Just days after Achor Nna, the councillor for the ward of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, stepped down to back Governor Siminalayi Fubara, another faction of Wike's supporters has disbanded their organization in favour of Fubara.

The latest group to switch allegiance to Fubara comprises 12 men who served as Local Government Coordinators for the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), a political pressure group pivotal in mobilizing grassroots support for the FCT minister during Rivers State's gubernatorial elections since 2015.

These coordinators hail from various local government areas, including Ogu/Bolo, Port Harcourt City, Opobo/Nkoro, Gokana, Bonny, Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Oyigbo, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, and Obio/Akpor, where Wike originates from.

Pro-Wike supporters visit State House

Along with his delegation, Collins Onunwo, the ex-coordinator of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, visited the Governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Onunwo stated that they chose to step down from their leadership roles in GDI to safeguard the interests of Rivers State and its people.

As a former caretaker chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Onunwo emphasized that they have decided to back Fubara, as they had previously supported him with their votes, a decision validated by the Supreme Court.

He assured the commitment of the former GDI coordinators to support the current administration's policies and initiatives.

As quoted by Channels TV, Onunwo said:

“We want the public, Rivers people, and all Nigerians to know that GDI is the group founded by the former governor and now Federal Capital Territory Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike. That group brought him to power in 2015 and supported his ambition in 2019. That group is his strength.

“But today, we and our supporters have decided we are no longer members of GDI. The reason is simple: we want to be with Rivers people. Rivers’ interest is paramount. In 2012, GDI’s interest was to protect, defend, and promote our brother-in-law, President Goodluck Jonathan, because of our mother and sister, Dame Patience Jonathan; and it yielded good dividends to the state."

He warned those opposing Dr Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff at the Government House, advising them to reconsider their actions or be ready to confront the anger of the people of Rivers, including the youth, women, and elders.

