Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been told to resign if he cannot sit right and provide good governance to the people of the state

APC caretaker committee chairman in the state, Tony Okocha, made the call while addressing journalists at the state capital

But Warisenibo Joe Johnson, the state commissioner for information and orientation, said the APC chairman was no longer in touch with the reality because Fubara remained the best governor in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Siminalayi of Rivers state has again been told to resign from his office over his alleged inability to provide the people of the state with good governance.

Chief Tony Okocha, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee in the state, made the call to the government on Tuesday, March 12.

APC chairman calls out Fubara

Okocha, who doubled as the representative of Rivers state in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, called on the governor to resign while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Leadership reported.

Reacting to the call, the government of Rivers described Fubara as the best thing to happen to the state, saying that Okocha has lost touch with happenings.

Rivers government knocks APC chairman

Speaking in an SMS, the Rivers state's commissioner for information and communication, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, said that the APC chairman was no longer with the reality of the state.

His statement reads in part:

“Governor Sim Fubara is the best thing that happened to the state and majority of Rivers people are appreciative of his ability to rewrite the state's political history.

“The noisy way he is used to is no longer the way to go. We are rebuilding the entire state, and the revival fire is sweeping through the 23 LGAs.”

Recall that Rivers state has been in political turmoil since the emergence of the feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Rivers: Wike brags, sends message to Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former governor of Rivers state and current minister of the FCT, Nyesom, has sent a veiled message to his successor, Fubara.

Wike, at a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in the state.

Recall that Wike and Fubara enjoined a political godfather and godson relationship, but the duo fell apart barely six months after the latter became the governor.

