The drama between Governor Sim Fubara and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike continues in Rivers state

This time around, the councilor representing Nyesom Wike’s Ward in Obio/Akpor legislative council of Rivers state, has dumped the minister's camp and declared support for Fubara

The politician maintained that he is ready to work with Fubara to liberate Rivers state and as well speak the truth not minding if he dies

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - Achor Nna, the councilor representing Nyesom Wike’s Ward in Obio/Akpor legislative council of Rivers state, has resigned. He has declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Rivers crisis deepens as Wike's councilor resigns and declares support for Fubara's government. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

As reported by PremiumTimes, Nna was the leader of Obio/Akpor legislature and councilor representing Ward 9 Rumu-Epirikom and Elioparanwa in the legislative council.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated March 7, and addressed to the council chairperson, Vanguard reported.

Why lawmaker in Wike's ward resigned

Nna specifically expressed gratitude to Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for the opportunity to represent him (Wike) in the legislative council.

The resignation letter was posted on Facebook where Nna also made a live video confirming it.

In what may be regarded as a political blow to the FCT minister, Nna declared support to Governor Fubara. He noted that he wants to align with the governor to “liberate” the state.

“This resignation is borne out of my conviction to align with the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers State, coupled with the unwarranted intimidation, marginalisation, coercion, bullying and arm-twisting from some leaders of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area,” Nna said.

“If you say the truth, you die. If you lie, you die. Better to say the truth and die,” he added, referencing a popular remark by a former Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye.

Recall that Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, were at loggerheads over the control of governance and politics in Rivers. Majority of the members of the Rivers house of assembly are loyal to Wike.

To end the political crisis in the state, President Bola Tinubu brokered a controversial peace deal between Fubara and Wike recently.

Fubara recounts “trouble” during impeachment saga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara said he had he utilised all his powers as governor of Rivers state, there would have been a "total crisis" in Rivers.

Fubara said this in an interview published on the X (formerly Twitter) page of Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Thursday, March 7.

The governor stated that he was not overly bothered about losing his seat, but he was concerned about the indigenes of Rivers state.

