Chief Philip Agbese, a lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, was almost attacked by hoodlums on Thursday, April 4.

Newsmen gathered that the fearful development took place during Agbese's constituency engagement in Igumale, the headquarter of Ado Local Government area, in Benue on Thursday.

An eyewitness told The Nation that Agbese, who doubles as the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives was engaged in Easter festivities with members of his constituents when youths armed disrupted the ceremony.

However, Agbese narrowly escaped unhurt as he was whisked away by security personnel, The Nation reports.

Some of the hoodlums have been arrested by security agencies and investigation has commenced into the development. .

While top natives of Ado Local Government condemned the action of the hoodlums believed to have been sponsored, the lawmaker is yet to be reached to speak on the incident.

