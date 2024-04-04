Workers in Bayelsa state would be able to partake in the forthcoming local government election in the state

This is as the state governor Douye Diri announced Friday as a work-free day for all civil servants in the state with a slight exception

The Head of the Bayelsa State Civil Service Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema confirmed the development in a memo he personally signed and was sighted by newsmen on Thursday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has declared Friday, April 5, 2024, as a work-free day for civil servants to enable them to travel to their respective areas, to participate in the local government elections billed for Saturday, April 6.

Bayelsa governor Douye Diri declares a work-free day ahead of the LG polls in the state. Photo credit: Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, this was contained in a memo signed by the Head of the Bayelsa State Civil Service Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema and released to newsmen on Thursday, April 4.

But civil servants on essential duty are exempted from the work-free day, the memo added.

Ahead of the election, political parties apart from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have been quiet and are yet to field candidates for Saturday’s local government poll in the oil-rich state.

Bayelsa Governor Appoints SSG, CoS, Retains CPS

Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Douye Diri appointed Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Diri also approved the appointment of Peter Pereotubo Akpe as the Chief of Staff (CoS) at Government House on Tuesday, March 26.

In a statement released by the governor's chief press secretary, Daniel Alabrah, Diri also appointed Irorodamie Komonibo as the new Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS), at Government House, and retained Alabrah as the CPS from his first tenure.

Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan revealed what he would have done with his mother had Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the Saturday, November 11 off-cycle governorship election.

Jonathan said he would have relocated his mother from Otueke, his hometown to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng