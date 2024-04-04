President Bola Ahmed Tinuu has tasked the newly inaugurated legislators of the ECOWAS parliament to ensure that Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain in the subregional body.

Tinubu, who also serves as the chairman of the regional body, stated this before the swear-in of the legislators at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, on Thursday, April 4, 2023.

He told the parliamentarians that it is their responsibility to reach resolute grounds using diplomatic means to unify the region and help strengthen its development.

"In legislative considerations and in your various interactions, it is imperative that you take seriously the fact that we have to build the economic prosperity of our region by ourselves."

Meanwhile, at the inauguration of the parliaments, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central/PDP), amongst others, was inaugurated as a member of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament.

Senator Natasha and other newly elected representatives for the sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament took their oath during the opening session.

The ECOWAS Parliament is one of the institutions of ECOWAS established by the ECOWAS Treaty of May 28, 1975, signed in Lagos, Nigeria.

The treaty was revised in July 1993 and signed in Abidjan, and it is currently in use.

ECOWAS Parliament comprises 115 members drawn from the 15 member States, of which Nigeria is one.

Nigeria has been allotted, out of this number, 35 slots (That is, 17 Senators and 18 Honourable members), followed by Ghana, which has eight seats. Côte d’Ivoire is allotted seven seats, while Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Senegal have six seats, respectively.

